WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation has announced the recipients of their annual scholarships.

Eleven total scholarships totaling $12,000 were awarded to students in Sedgwick County who are attending Kansas institutions for the upcoming school year. Ten recipients listed below have been awarded $1,000 scholarships by the foundation.

RecipientAttendingHome Town
Jalen ArmstrongKansas State UniversityBel Aire
Laney BradshawKansas State UniversityGarden Plain
Chloe BrownWichita State UniversityDerby
Annette Castillo-LopezNewman UniversityWichita
Heather MillsKansas State UniversityDerby
Kimberly RaderWichita State UniversityWichita
Samuel RalstonKansas State UniversityBel Aire
Carlos SosaWichita State UniversityWichita
Niki WoodBenedictine CollegeDerby
Molly ZoglmanKansas State UniversityGarden Plain

Olivia Davis of Wichita was the recipient of the $2,000 George Fahnestock Memorial Scholarship. She will be attending Wichita State University.

  • 2023 Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation scholarship recipients
    2023 Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation scholarship recipients
  • 2023 Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation scholarship recipients
    2023 Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation scholarship recipients
  • 2023 Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation scholarship recipients
    2023 Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation scholarship recipients

Students are selected for the scholarships based on academics, school and community activities, and financial need. Over the past 12 years, the Rotary Club of East Wichita Foundation has awarded nearly $200,000 in scholarships to students in Sedgwick County.