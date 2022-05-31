WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After 23 years as the tournament director for the Wichita Open and 43 years of coaching and promoting professional sports, Roy Turner has announced his retirement effective Oct. 1, 2022.

“I think my passion for Wichita is obvious,” Turner said in a news release. “It is so satisfying to see the recognition our community receives via the Wichita Open.”

Turner is credited with creating one of the most iconic settings on the Korn Ferry Tour, “The Party at 17,” as the players take on the par-3 17th hole in front of one of the biggest fan galleries of the season.

“I wanted to recreate the Phoenix Open atmosphere in Wichita, which today can accommodate more than 3,500 people at any given time,” Turner said.

Turner will give out one more trophy and champion’s check on the 18th green at Crestview Country Club on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19.