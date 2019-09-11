Running to remember 9/11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eighteen years later, and millions are remembering the victims and heroes in the 9/11 attacks.

A 9/11 Flag Run is happening near Sedgwick County Park. It includes several US sailors, including from the USS Wichita, and Team Red White & Blue.

The group will run a four-mile loop throughout the day, carrying the American flag.

“It’s showing that we don’t ever forget, and it’s just another way of community outreach of coming together,” said Derby native and USS Wichita Chief Petty Officer Brian Tanner. “It doesn’t matter who you are, or anything like that. It’s showing that we don’t forget and still want to support everyone.”

The flag run is part of Wichita’s Navy Week, ending Sunday.

The US Navy plans to visit 15 cities across the country without a significant Navy presence.

Tanner explained it’s a way to meet community members and teach them about the Navy.

The USS Wichita is one of ten naval commands in Wichita. Some of the USS Wichita crew have local ties, such as Tanner.

He said he was excited to learn he’d be coming home.

On Tuesday, he said his shipmates were amazed at the amount of pride the Wichita community has.

“It’s awesome, just the overwhelming support,” Tanner said. “Everyone walking by, shaking you…we don’t really get that in Navy Towns. But just this morning, we got approached ten different times with people thanking us for our service.”

For more information about Wichita’s Navy Week events, click here.