PLAINS, Kan. (KSNW) – Uncertainty looms for the Grand Avenue Market in Plains, as a .5% sales tax that would have helped the grocery store pay back a federal loan did not pass in the Nov. 7 election.

The grocery store is run by the non-profit Community Enhancement Foundation of Plains, and starting next month, payments start.

“It was disappointing, but we continue to press on and serve our community.” Store Co-Manager Kim Wurdeman said.

Wurdeman says she understands the community was hesitant to approve a tax.

“Whether it’s property taxes, federal taxes, or state taxes, I think you mention taxes to anybody, and you’re not going to have positive comments. Wurdeman said.

She says the board is considering cutting costs or partnering with other business groups to stay open.

“Grand Avenue Market is really sound, and we’re financially stable. We have a lot of good things to offer,” said Wurdeman.

The non-profit says they have some money set aside to be able to pay back the first few loan repayments and is looking into applying for grants or other resources for funding.

The grocery store has seen a 30% increase in return customers since opening in 2021.