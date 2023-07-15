WAMEGO (KSNT) – The saying “it takes a village” is ringing true for one Kansas family. Their village has now expanded to include not only family and friends, but also strangers who have stepped up to keep their farm afloat as they battle a tough and unexpected fight.

Every flower bed, chicken and pig serves a purpose at Woolly Bee Farm, which is owned and operated by Jen and Matt Campbell. Jen manages the farm full time, while Matthew works at Kansas State University. The couple’s brother-in-law Jeff Rhodes said they haven’t been able to tend to the farm’s daily upkeep since June 30.

“Matt and Jen were walking down the path we were just on, kind of surveying the work they had done that day on the farm,” Rhodes said “They were taking a walk and they got struck by lightning.”

The shock knocked Matt and Jen to the ground. Rhodes said Jen was able to get up and run to her husband, who was unconscious. She started CPR while paramedics rushed to the farm.

“Matthew took the brunt of the strike and was severely injured by it,” Rhodes said. “Jen suffered ringing in her ears, whiplash, was hit… either by part of the lightning strike or potentially by Matthew.”

While they weren’t initially sure how they would get through this unexpected challenge, the Campbell’s family and friends were ready to step in, especially Jen’s father, Terry Porter.

“I could just see that this was an unknown,” Porter said. “You don’t know what to expect. It’s not a heart attack. It’s not a broken bone, so you don’t know what lightning is going to leave you with.”

In the days that followed, people started showing up to help keep the farm in operation. Those volunteers are now taking turns tending to round-the-clock chores and helping look after the couple’s children.

“To the fundamental level, it takes a village,” Rhodes said. “And this is the village here, where it’s family. It’s friends. And now it’s an extended village where we all recognize the tragedy here and recognize the uphill battle the family has.”

As Matt continues to recover, the Campbell’s “village” will continue doing everything it can to help keep Woolly Bee Farms alive. For that, the family is thankful.

“I don’t know how to show the gratitude enough for the community of people that are across the country that have heard this story,” Porter said. “And it’s just heart wrenching, if you had anything similar like that happen to your kids. So, just a big thank you.”

Matt is still in the hospital, but volunteers are making sure the couple’s stand at the MHK Farmer’s Market will be manned each Saturday. The family has also established a GoFundMe account for medical bills and any other financial needs. Matthew’s sister said on the GoFundMe’s latest update that, “he remains in the ICU but hopefully will be moving somewhere less acute before too long.”