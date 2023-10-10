KIOWA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the heels of Herington Hospital announcing it’s closure, other rural hospitals are speaking out about the challenges they face to remain open.

This summer, Kiowa County Memorial Hospital was listed in a study that suggests it is at risk of closure. The CEO of the hospital, Morgan Allison, said she was shocked to learn the hospital is at risk, because the staff had been working to avoid the same problems that have closed other rural hospitals.

Rural hospitals are challenged by a lack of patients.

“In the past we had a lot of issues with patient volumes, but we have seen quite a change here at the hospital here in the last three years,” said Allison.

In the last year, Kiowa County Memorial Hospital has increased their patient revenue by 48 percent, while increasing their expenses by just 28 percent. A big reason for that, is the opening of a new unit that brings in $100,000 of revenue yearly.

“We were able to get pulmonary rehab set up here at no expense to us. They came in, they set it up, and we just, we do the billing and they get their portion and we get our portion and that’s added to our bottom line,” said Allison.

Another solution hospital leaders used came from the business office.

“Cut those expenses, we’re bringing billing in-house as well, so that will save us between 60 to 80 thousand dollars a month,” said Allison.

They want their patients to be able to receive care without having to drive 30 minutes.

“If they can’t get that access to care here, then they are going to end up being sicker, than, you know, if they aren’t getting that preventative care or routine health care, that they can get here,” said Allison.

Another rural area hospital, St. Luke Hospital, is located in Marion, 30 minutes away from Herington. They plan on hosting a job fair for employees who lost their jobs because of the closure of Herington Hospital.

Additionally, they will assist patients who want to transfer their care and records over to their hospital.