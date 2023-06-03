RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — A firefighter from Russell was taken to a hospital after suffering injuries while fighting a structure fire on Friday evening.

A news release from the City of Russell says at 9:06 p.m. on June 2, the Russell Fire Department was sent to a structure fire in the 1700 block of N. Main St.

Shortly after crew arrived, a police officer reported an explosion and a firefighter injured.

Russell County EMS transported Fire Chief Dylen Riedel to a local hospital and he was later transported to a burn unit in Wichita.

Fire crews contained the fire to the garage of the structure. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.