RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — High temperatures continue across the state of Kansas, with many places seeing triple-digit temperatures and excessive heat advisories.

One of those places is Russell, which saw 106 degrees at 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. That temperature ties a previous record for the Kansas town that was set in 1983.

Heat advisories are in effect for a large portion of the region until 8 p.m. this evening. Some towns in the northern part of the state may see those temperatures drop, though, because of storms that will make their way into the area tonight.

