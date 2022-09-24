WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, Safe Streets Wichita held its first ‘Free Naloxone Day’ where kits of naloxone in both nasal and vial forms were given out.

Free Naloxone event (KSN Photo)

The group started this effort in hopes of combating the opioid epidemic in Wichita.

“Our communities have gotten to the point where demand has outpaced supply, and so we figured, you know, there is a space and place for Safe Streets to get involved in this effort directly and to get Naloxone out to our community members,” said Safe Streets Wichita Community Mobilizer, Ngoc Vuong.

Safe Streets is always looking for donations and volunteers.

The group hopes to continue this effort each month.