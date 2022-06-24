WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, June 24, Safelite donated $75,000 to Make-A-Wish in Wichita to create hope for children who are facing critical illnesses.

Safelite is an American provider of vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration that was founded in Wichita 75 years ago. Now, they are a nationally recognized brand in all 50 states. Safelite chose to give the $75,000 donation in light of its 75th anniversary.

In May, Safelite launched its national Wipers for Wishes campaign to help support Make-A-Wish America. From May 8 through August 6, the company will donate $1 from each new wiper blade sold across all retail locations to Make-A-Wish.

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization founded in 1980 that helps fulfill the wishes of children ages 2-18 with critical illnesses. In the U.S. and its territories, a wish is granted every 34 minutes. They believe that a wish can be “that spark” that helps the child believe that anything is possible and give them the strength to fight against their illness.

According to a news release sent out by Make-A-Wish, wishes “can be a game-changer. Make-A-Wish found that 97% of wish families say their child felt more joyful during treatment, and medical professionals say a wish can improve a child’s physical and emotional well-being.”

To learn more about Make-A-Wish and ways you can help, click here.