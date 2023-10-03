SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Salina is changing its special permit and fee structure over parades, rolling parades and block parties.

KSN News reported last week that the Salina Toy Run found the permit fees were drastically raised compared to the prior year.

The city manager says the increased prices were to help cover the city’s cost for the event.

On Monday, several people from the Salina Toy Run spoke out in support of the event at the city commission meeting.

Commissioners unanimously voted to cut the fees in half and refund some fees paid for events so far this year to match the new fee structure.

The mayor says the fee structure may be revisited in the future.