WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s a new police chief in Salina.

C.J. Wise photo from 2019 (Courtesy: Edmond Police Department, Government)

On Wednesday, it was announced that City Manager Mike Schrage had appointed C.J. Wise as the police chief.

Wise has spent more than 25 years in law enforcement, most recently working in the Edmond, Oklahoma, police department, where he has been since 1998.

Wise holds a master’s degree in Criminal Justice Management and Administration from the University of Central Oklahoma. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2019.

“C.J.’s vast law enforcement experience and demonstrated leadership approach will be a huge asset for the Salina Police Department and our city,” Schrage said in a news release. “He believes in community-oriented policing and has a track record of successful involvement in the Edmond community, and we are excited to have him lead the Salina Police Department.”

Wise will assume the new role by early February, according to the release.