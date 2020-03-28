Salina employees put in the extra work to help stop the shortage in medical gear

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW)– A lack of lab coats that’s what one clinic is Salina, Kansas was dealing with. That is until personnel at the department stepped up and helped out. A pair of women there took about 60 hours to create 27 lab coats. They worked all through the weekend to finish them.

“They were so appreciative they were, very,” said Kelly Jester, Accounts Member at Mowery Medical Clinic.

The lab coats are all different colors and are made out of two massive pieces of cloth.

“I was in a physicians meeting and we were talking about our supplies and with just the lack of PPE, personal protective equipment that the providers and nurses need,” said, Vicki Jenesen, Purchasing and Inventory Manager at Mowery Medical Clinic.

As of now they’re not expecting to make any more coats. But both say if it is needed they’re ready to do so.

