WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man has been sentenced to more than 45 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed an Alliance, Nebraska, woman in April.

Ryan McElroy, 36, of Salina, was sentenced on Monday to “an indeterminate term of not less than forty-five (45) years and not more than fifty (50) years” on a charge of motor vehicle homicide — DUI.

McElroy was driving a Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Nebraska Highway 2 when he struck a Ford Escape heading eastbound, driven by 22-year-old Blythe Boness of Alliance, Nebraska.

Boness was ejected from the Escape as the vehicle rolled into the ditch. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

McElroy was extricated from the vehicle and flown to a hospital with serious injuries. At the time, he was cited with the following:

Motor Vehicle Homicide

Willful Reckless Driving

Driving Under the Influence — Third Offense

Possession of an Open Alcohol Container

Driving Under Suspension

The court documents show McElroy will be eligible for parole after 22 and a half years.