WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcycle crash in Salina hospitalized one person with suspected serious injuries on Friday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

A 72-year-old man driving a Buick, and a 77-year-old man riding an Ice Bear motorcycle were driving south on Ohio Street, near the intersection of Shipton Road when the Buick rear-ended the motorcycle.

The man driving the Buick did not receive any injuries. The motorcycle driver, who KHP says was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was sent to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.