Salina police and ATF offer up to $5k reward for stolen firearms from Ace Hardware

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of ATF website

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Salina Police Department announced Friday that they are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Ace Hardware Home Center, a federal firearms licensee located in Salina.

In the early morning hours of April 14, an unknown suspect burglarized the business located at 321 South Broadway Boulevard in Salina, stealing several firearms. Salina police and agents from ATF’s Kansas City Field Division are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips may also be submitted by texting ATFKC to 63975.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories