Salina police and ATF offer up to $5k reward for stolen firearms from Ace Hardware

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Salina Police Department announced Friday that they are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Ace Hardware Home Center, a federal firearms licensee located in Salina.

In the early morning hours of April 14, an unknown suspect burglarized the business located at 321 South Broadway Boulevard in Salina, stealing several firearms. Salina police and agents from ATF’s Kansas City Field Division are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips may also be submitted by texting ATFKC to 63975.

