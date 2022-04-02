SALINA, KAN. (KSNW) — A dead body has been found in a river in Salina by police Saturday morning.

According to the Salina Police Department, around 9:48 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Bill Burke Park at 1501 E. Crawford St. regarding a person floating face down in the Smoky Hill River.

When officers arrived, they found a dead white male in the river between the Crawford St. and Iron Ave. bridges.

Officers say at this time, foul play is not suspected, and they are working to identify the man to contact next of kin.