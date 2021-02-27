Salina Police asking for help finding suspect in homicide investigation

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department identified a suspect in last Tuesday’s (February 23) homicide investigation.

Police say Nelson Gerrod Hull III, pictured above, has been named as a suspect in the killing of Courtney Ann Hoffman.

An arrest warrant for Murder in the 1st Degree was issued by the Saline County District Court for Hull.

Investigators say they have uncovered many leads during the homicide investigation. Now they are searching for Hull and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information pertaining to Hull’s current location contact 911 immediately.



If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call

Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may

receive a cash reward. The Crimestoppers board has increased the possible reward amount up to

$2,500, and you are not required to give your name. Tipsters may also contact Detective Jeff

Vaughan at the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210. Case 2021-5058.