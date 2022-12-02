SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police said officers took reports of suspects passing counterfeit bills on Tuesday. It happened at Casey’s at 725 W. Schilling Road.

Employees on Sunday reported a woman paid for merchandise using a counterfeit $100 bill. The following day, a man allegedly attempted to pay using a counterfeit $100 bill. When employees began questioning the bill’s validity, the man fled the store.

If you have any information concerning the incident or identification of the alleged individuals involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.