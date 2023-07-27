WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With sweltering heat affecting Kansas, the YMCA in Salina is offering a solution to help people beat the heat.

The Salina Family YMCA confirmed it will open its doors to anyone who needs a place to cool off during the day.

The YMCA is open from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Drinking water is also available.

A photo ID is required for anyone over the age of 18, and the ID will be checked into the YMCA’s system to check against the sex offender screening prior to access.

For more information, you can call the Salina Family YMCA at 785-825-2151.