WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities say a man in Saline County died last night after his arm was sucked into a pond overflow pipe.

The Saline County Sheriff says 75-year-old Errol Redden went out last night to clean the pipe on his property. When he didn’t return, his son went out to check on him. He found Redden drowned.

Redden’s body was so trapped that it took several firefighters to free him.