Saline County Health Department issues warning about possible exposure at local eatery

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Health Department announced Friday they are investigating a public exposure to COVID-19 at Jalisco’s Mexican Restaurant located at 2610 Market Place in Salina.

The health department asked anyone who visited Jalisco’s between July 31 and August 2 to monitor their health and watch for symptoms. The restaurant is aware of the exposure and has closed to take necessary precautions. Individuals experiencing symptoms should contact your primary care physician for further instructions and notify the Health Department 785-826-6600.

There are 10 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County that have been identified since Wednesday. The total for the county is now 377, with 88 cases that are actively being monitored by the Health Department, 284 that have recovered, and a total of 5 deaths. Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 4 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Salina Regional is a regional hospital, the COVID-19 patient total is not specific to the number of Saline County residents who may be hospitalized.

