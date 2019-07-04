Saline County launches DUI Saturation Patrol this weekend

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies will be out in presence to curb intoxicated drivers on the streets.

In a recent press release the Saline Sheriff’s office says they will be increasing law enforcement Friday, July 5th in to the early morning hours of Saturday July 6th for a DUI patrol to curb drunk driving.

Deputies on patrol will be looking for drivers outside the speed limit, crossing the center lane or running traffic lights, in addition to other indicators attributed to alcohol consumption.

Deputies warn there may be further action taken if the driver or vehicle smell of alcohol, the drivers eyes are bloodshot, or their speech is slurred.

Police will also be placing emphasis on speeding, safety belts and other alcohol-related violations.