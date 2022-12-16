WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in Saline County lost close to $1,500 after a scammer called and claimed they were from Evergy.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says deputies took a report from a 49-year-old man who said he took a call supposedly from Evergy.

The scammer said there was a representative on the way to a property the man owns in Falun, a small town roughly 25 miles southwest of Salina, to turn off the power due to an overdue amount of $498.72.

The man making the report said he does own the property at the address the scammer gave him, and his son currently resides there.

The scammer told him this could be avoided by downloading the Zelle app and making the payment through it. They then told him the payment failed and to try paying through Venmo, which he did twice.

Deputies say the total loss in the matter is $1,496.16.