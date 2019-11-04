Salvation Army Christmas assistance program underway

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – This year, around 4,000 local families will receive assistance for the holidays through the Salvation Army.

If your family wishes to apply for Christmas Assistance 2019, which provides toys for children and a food voucher, apply at one of these three locations:

Downtown Salvation Army – 350 N. Market

Citadel Corps – 1739 S. Elpyco

West Orchard Corps – 1910 S. Everett

The times available for these three locations are:

November 4 to November 15 – 10am to 2pm (excluding weekends)

November 18 to November 20 – 10am to 4pm

You may apply at only one holiday program in the community.

This applies to Sedgwick County families only. Families outside of Sedgwick County should apply at their local Salvation Army.

Children 16 and under will receive an Angel Tree Christmas gift. Senior Citizens living alone may apply for a Star of Hope gift.

You must bring the following documentation:

Proof of ID: legal documentation for every child and adult living in the home (SS card, birth certificate, immunization card, photo ID or medical card)

Proof of income for the last 30 days for each adult in the home (DCF cash and food stamp forms, payroll check stub, etc.)

Proof of address (something mailed to you within the last 30 days)

Parents should bring a $25 gift idea for each child 16 and under.

If you are a community member wishing to help the Christmas Assistance program, Jill Skaggs encourages you to pick an angel off of a local tree, be a host site for an Angel Tree, or call the Salvation Army and volunteer.