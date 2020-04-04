‘Salvation Army exists for times like these’: Assistance program moves to new methods during COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW)– The Salvation Army like several other assistance programs is stepping up their game in response to the Coronavirus. KSN spoke with Major Jim Curl who says it’s for times like these the salvation army exists.

One of the many things the Salvation Army continues to do is provide shelter for folks who are in-need. Of course they follow the KDHE guidelines as they help out those families. Major Jim Curl says they have not run into any space problems, because their shelter is big enough. They have also handed out emergency medical kits, as well as necessary items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer to the homeless community.

“We have changed our system a little bit we do a drive up pantry system so they call ahead they come by, they say I have a family of whatever, so we pack bags of groceries and meet them out to their car, and load it up into their car and they can go on their way,” said Major Jim Curl.

They are also offering assistance to people who cannot pay next month’s utility bill. For more information on that you can call the Salvation Army and make an appointment over the phone to see if you qualify for help.

