Beijing (KXAN) — Roughly a week from the closing ceremony, here are the highlights from the Winter Olympic Games Saturday, Feb. 12.

US mixed snowboard cross for gold

Topping headlines Saturday, Team USA added a historic medal to its count overnight in China with a mixed team snowboard cross victory for Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis.

Baumgartner is the oldest competitor for Team USA at 40 years old, Jacobellis is 36. The medal is Jacobellis’ second gold medal of the games.

US snowboard team in hot water

Meanwhile, the US snowboard team is being investigated after a former competitor claimed misconduct.

Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, who was on the team from 2005 to 2014, posted on Instagram alleging coach Peter Foley took naked photos of women for more than a decade. Foley denied those allegations.

Russian skater’s doping case under review

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will find out Monday if she can compete in her event after testing positive for a restricted heart medication. She is the favorite to win the gold medal.

Her case is particularly complicated because of Valieva’s age — 15.

Young US hockey team sets status

The youngest hockey team at the Olympic Games proved it couldn’t be overlooked. The United States men’s hockey team shut out Canada overnight.

“We didn’t back down from their physical play,” said captain Andy Miele. “I love the way our team responded. I’m so proud of this group. We took a beating. They kept on going forward, we kept on coming back at them and got the outcome that we deserved.”