Say ‘goodbye’ to robocalls: The TRACED Act passes through U.S. House

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – There may soon be an end to those pesky robocalls. The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill making it harder for the calls to get through to you.

The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence, or TRACED Act would push carriers to implement a caller authentification system and require companies to block the calls for free.

The vote passed in the House of Representatives with a nearly unanimous vote, 417-3. “The robocall issue is one issue, maybe the one issue, that’s united everybody, Republicans, and Democrats,” said Rep. David Kustoff, R-TN.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-NJ said of the bills passing, “Today, the house is giving Americans back control of their phones.”

The bill is also expected to extend the time government regulators have to track phone scammers and more power to penalize them when found.

The TRACED Act is anticipated to be passed by the Senate in the coming weeks. President Trump could sign it into law before Christmas.