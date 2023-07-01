WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The brand new Scheels store opened bright and early on Saturday morning.

Lines were wrapped around the north side of the Towne East Square Mall. People began lining up in anticipation of the 9 a.m. grand opening overnight.

Scheels says many people are excited the store is now open here in Wichita.

“There is a buzz of excitement around town,” Tasha McKeever, Scheels’ event coordinator said. “But I feel like that was the cherry on top.”

Opening festivities included a mechanical bull, giveaways, mascots, plus appearances from Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders and KC Wolf, the team’s mascot.

The coveted Lombardi Trophy, which the Chiefs won in the Super Bowl in February, was also available for attendees to take pictures with.