Schmidt: 3 Kansas cases on US Supreme Court fall docket

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Attorney General Derek Schmidt says the U.S. Supreme Court’s fall docket includes three Kansas cases.

Schmidt announced Monday that it is the first time in modern Kansas history the state has three cases before the court at one time. Schmidt’s office will represent the state in all three cases.

The first Kansas case to be heard this fall involves an appeal filed in a capital murder case filed by James Kraig Kahler, who killed four relatives in Burlingame in November 2009. Kahler argues Kansas law unconstitutionally prevented him from using an insanity defense.

A second case arises from an identity theft case out of Johnson County and the third involves a Douglas County traffic stop. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned convictions in both cases, and the state is appealing.

