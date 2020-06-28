School board member in Oklahoma spotted drinking a beer during board meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Parents are outraged after seeing a school board member for Western Heights in Oklahoma City drink a beer during a recent meeting.

Many parents are now questioning every decision she’s made and others are calling for her resignation.

“She’s voting on stuff that has to do with a bunch of money and has to do with our students and has to do with the community,” Western Heights Parent Brianna Dodd told KFOR. “She could possibly be highly intoxicated.”

On Thursday night, board member Linda Farley made a motion, then, while President Robert Everman was calling for a second to the motion, you could see Farley take a sip from a Corona Extra bottle.

Everman told KFOR he didn’t see what happened during the meeting, but he did see the screen shots. Although he still wasn’t sure it was a beer.

“I have no idea. It could have been,” Everman said. “I have no idea what she may have had, I don’t know.”

Farley later sent KFOR the following statement, apologizing and confirming that she was in fact drinking a beer.

To Whom It May Concern: I first want to apologize to my fellow Board Members and the residents of the Western Heights School District. I made a mistake, and I am sorry if it has caused any embarrassment to our district. I was extremely sick at last night’s board meeting and continue to be sick today. I have been suffering from a severe kidney infection and have been bedbound the last few days. Even though I was in my own home during the meeting, I should have used better judgement. I was only present because we were not sure we had a quorum to conduct business. Nevertheless, I should not have drunk a beer during the meeting in order to flush out my kidneys. In hindsight, I should have remained in bed and skipped the meeting. Again, I am sorry and I can only ask for forgiveness and assure you it will not happen again. Linda Farley

Everman says that he has not spoken to Farley, but that if he thought she was drunk he would have stopped the meeting.