School closures adding challenges to rural communities

MONTEZUMA, Kan. (KSNW) -Governor Laura Kelly announcing the closure of all K-12 schools in Kansas for the rest of the school year has added challenges to many rural communities.

“Nobody knows right now and the uncertainty is an issue,” said South Gray Public Schools Superintendent Jay Zehr.

For the superintendent of both school districts in Montezuma and Copeland, with about 350 students to take care of, there are many challenges.

“There is plenty, a lack of hardware for our Jr. High and Elementary school students and the amount of bandwidth and how we’re going to access and delivery of instruction,” Zehr said.

Zehr said the high school will be easier to plan since they have laptops for online learning, but when it comes to elementary and Jr High, they may have to have school buses drop off packets and have small groups meet up.

While plans are still in the works, parents are worried because many in the area don’t have internet.

“I do not have internet at my house…I have a little phone but there’s only so much you can do on a phone,” said mother Tia Pounds.

Officials said while there are many challenges, they will be getting help by the Kansas State Department of Education to ensure every while continues their learning.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what everybody does, we’re going to have to get creative and think outside the box, but you know something pretty positive may happen out of this, we may find that we have ways of instruction that we never considered before,” Zehr said. “We just have to get our kids through this year and start prepping for what we think is going to happen in August.”

