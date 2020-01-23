School district raising money to help those affected by the wildfires in Australia

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) -The Holcomb School District is raising money to help those affected by the wildfires in Australia. The students say this is the least they can do in a dire time of need.

“It’s kinda fun to help people that you don’t even know and help animals,” said 5th grader Jack Myers.

“I kinda feel proud because we’re helping that and animals that need help that are in danger,” said 5th grader Jorge Perez Barajas

“I also hope they can help people that got their house burnt down and help them rebuild them,” said 5th grader Yarazeth Murguia.

“It’s great and there are a lot of people that really care about it,” said a senior.

Nearly every student in Holcomb is doing what they can to help people across the world.

“I come from an ag background with my family, so it’s hitting home, a lot of heart strings. So this is a good way for us to do what we can from you know a few thousand miles away,” Holcomb High School teacher Rance Schreibvogel.

The elementary School, raising more than 600 dollars in four days, plans to send its money to Wildlife Warriors. The high school hopes to donate its funds to firefighters.

You can help the students raise money for Australia by calling the Holcomb School District.

