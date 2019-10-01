Schools dismiss students early due to heat

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN)–  Unseasonably hot weather is forcing some Ohio schools to shut their doors.

In Tipp City, both Broadway and Nevin Coppock elementary schools will dismiss students two hours early again Tuesday, just as they did Monday, according to school officials.

According to Tina Smith, principal of Broadway Elementary School, most of the classrooms there are on the building’s second floor, which can get quite warm.

On hot days like Monday, a janitor comes in at 5 a.m. to open the windows and turn on all the fans, Smith said.

According to the Tipp City school district, Broadway and Nevin Coppock elementary schools are without air conditioning in most rooms, and it’s not feasible to add it to all classrooms, so both schools dismiss students early when administrators decide the temperatures are too high.

