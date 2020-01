WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A scooter driver was seriously injured Sunday morning in a crash involving an Animal Control van in Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed a person driving a scooter crashed with a van from an area Animal Control unit. He said the initial call came at 8:47 a.m.

The supervisor said emergency response initially said the scooter driver suffered serious injuries.

KSN has a crew at the scene gathering details.

