Scott City community rallies behind graduating seniors

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Coronavirus has cut many school celebrations short, but Scott City found a way to recognize their high school seniors for all to see.

The local community has come together to honor their high school graduates. What may seem like a simple gesture, has brought some much-needed joy to this year’s 2020 class.

The pandemic has left a less-than-ideal ending for graduating seniors.

“Wow. We’re done. Like just all of a sudden, no more school, no more sports. Like, what are we going to do,” said Scott City senior Parker Gooden.

“That was just like heartbreak,” said Scott City senior Madison Shapland.

So, the Scott City community stepped up.

“Our community came together within two weeks,” said community member, Kami Rosin.

“Everybody wanted to be involved. They were all calling us and saying what can we do, how can we help,” said community member Pam Brown.

Raising more than 6500 dollars, the community created student banners to honor their graduates, and after a celebration cruise through town, seniors said they were proud to be from Scott City.

“The community just did an outstanding job with these banners, an outstanding job of supporting us and making us feel special,” said Gooden.

“It taught me to live in the moment and not take things for granted and I hope that’s kind of what my classmates do as well,” said Shapland.

The banners decorate Main Street and seniors said it’s brought closure to their high school career during this unprecedented time.

LATEST STORIES: