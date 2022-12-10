HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Scott David Conklin, Sr., a man many Kansans know as the “face” of Conklin Cars, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the age of 62.

According to the Hutch Post, Scott was born on Feb. 17, 1960, in Hutchinson and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1978. He later received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Kansas (KU).

Scott became the “face” of his family’s dealership, Conklin Cars, around 2005 after his father passed away. He grew up working at the dealership, as it was started by his grandfather.

Scott was surrounded by his family at Hospice House, located in Hutchinson, when he passed. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn, four children, eight grandchildren, his mother, three siblings, “numerous nieces and nephews,” and “countless friends,” according to the Hutch Post.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Bible Church, 1221 E. 33rd Ave, in Hutchinson. A private burial will take place following the service. Grace Bible Church will be livestreaming the service on its YouTube page.