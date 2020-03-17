Search called off for now for missing 2-year old’s body in Walnut River

LEON, Kan. (KSNW) – Recovery efforts for the missing body of a 2-year-old girl from the Walnut River have been called off in Butler County Monday.

The body of the girl’s father was recovered overnight last Wednesday along with his truck near Leon.

“We finished the search today. We didn’t find her. We are done searching for now due to weather and the Little Walnut River rising,” Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said. “We did a very thorough search.”

Last Wednesday evening, the Leon Police Department was notified of a possibly intoxicated man purchasing alcohol who had his two-year-old child in the car with him. The child’s mother called law enforcement who then found the man in a Chevy pickup truck.

“He was being peaceful and communicating and talking to him. The child was fine at the time and when they told him that they were gonna have to take the child,” Butler County Sheriff Herzet said at the time.

Sheriff Herzet then reports the man became panicked, then started his truck drove off into the Walnut River. The man was discovered inside his truck and pulled from the river. But the toddler girl was not located.