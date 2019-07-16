Sedgwick Co. to host meeting on Clearwater EMS developments

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, a Sedgwick County commissioner said he will host a community meeting to provide the latest details on emergency services in Clearwater.

Commissioner Michael O’Donnell II, from the county’s 2nd District, says he will invite the public of Clearwater to discuss concerns about emergency medical services with him. He says he will answer questions about what the county’s EMS coverage will look like for the town.

County staff and county EMS staff will be in attendance.

Last year, the head of Clearwater EMS resigned after being suspended, which prompted several of his staff to resign as well. The town later discontinued the service. The county will now provide that service.

The meeting will be at the Community Center at 921 E. Janet in Clearwater at 6:30 p.m. July 15.