WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County 911 is implementing changes after a young woman died in an apartment fire in October.

The 911 director says dispatch leaders receive a weekly report from the Wichita Fire Department that includes questions or errors they want to address. Staff go through those calls and review them with fire leaders.

“There’s been absolutely some identified opportunities for our staff to understand better how they can serve that department and those team members out in the field and then some opportunities to provide feedback back to the fire department,” said Elora Forshee, Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director.

Forshee says on top of those reports, 911 will meet regularly with the Wichita and Sedgwick County fire chiefs as well as one who represents the suburban fire departments. The first meeting is on Feb. 7.

Staffing levels remain steady at around 90%.