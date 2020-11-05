Sedgwick County Commission meeting will address current COVID-19 hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-Sedgwick County Commission will have a special meeting tomorrow at 1:30.

The commission will address several things like the CARES funding, but at the start, the commission will talk with the hospital staff and the Sedgwick County health officer about the positivity rate.

Three weeks ago, Wesley and Via Christi had 68 COVID-19 beds filled. Two weeks ago, the number was up to 90. On Monday, it jumped up to 111.

Wesley and Via Christi said the concern is not how many beds are left at the hospitals, but rather the large increase of patients coming in.

The hospitals said the number one reason behind the uptick is small friend and family gatherings.

The commission will look at these numbers and look at how to move forward.

“I don’t think anybody wants more restrictions, I know I don’t want to put any further restrictions on, but I don’t want to put our nurses and our hospital staff in the position where they have to choose who gets a bed and who doesn’t,” said County Commissioner Lacey Cruse.

“We’re hoping, as we always hope that the less regulation the better, we hope people do the right thing,” said County Manager Tom Stolz.

The Sedgwick County health officer could also make adjustments to current restrictions.

“He will not have the order tomorrow, he wants to hear the board of health out first, and then he will access that and probably amend the order at that time,” said Stolz.

Both Stolz and Cruse said they want the community to look at the numbers, understand them, and take responsibility by following the precautions set in place, so they don’t have to take further measures.

“I want to make sure we exhaust all of our resources before taking any drastic measures,” said Cruse.

The meeting was requested by the county and Cruse said the commission will explore ways to help the hospitals if needed.

