Sedgwick County Commission to revisit current public health order Wednesday

KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Commission will look into extending a new public health order during Wednesday’s meeting and reevaluate the current position of bars and nightclubs to remain open at 50% capacity and close by 11 p.m.

The current Sedgwick County recommendations, which will come to an end on Friday, require that children ages 5 and older wear masks. This will also be part of Wednesday’s meeting agenda.

