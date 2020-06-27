Sedgwick County Commissioners weigh in on increased COVID-19 cases

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) With a rise in COVID-19 cases, Sedgwick County Commissioners are giving their take on why that may be the case.

“This is pretty concerning,” said Commissioner Jim Howell.

“We have to make sure that we take care of our people and that will help our economy get better,” added Commissioner Lacey Cruse.

County commissioners weighed in on Friday about COVID-19 and the increase in cases.

“Yes we are testing more people,” Cruse said. “We are having a lot more people that are going out. We are seeing more people in large crowds not -wearing masks and not socially distancing.”

“I think everybody understands some of our increase, not all of it, some of our increase is due to changes in people’s behavior,” Howell said.

Howell says it’s important not to let your guard down but he understands people are trying to figure out what the new normal looks like for them.

“I think a lot of people are saying that COVID-19, although its something I do not want to get, the risk of COVID-19, although it is a risk, it is a risk I am willing to mitigate and a risk I am willing to accept that risk. But I have to go back and live my life a little bit and that is the challenge,” Howell explained.

Commissioner Cruse and Howell agree it will take an effort from everyone to slow the spread.

“We only have a few things in our toolbox to use,” Cruse said. “That is wearing a mask, keeping your distance and washing your hands and people are not doing that.”

But is the rise in cases enough for the county to shutdown again?

“I do not think that is going to happen,” Howell said.

Commissioner Michael O’Donnell added this statement, “We are seeing a rise in cases for two reasons: Increased activities and because of additional testing which was not available a month or two ago.”

Commissioner David Dennis also added his thoughts saying, “The County continues to recommend face masks, social distance, washing your hands and not touching your face. That recommendation is on every Health Department update. The public has a responsibility to protect those most vulnerable. Our young citizens may not be concerned about their own safety, but they can’t forget their parents, grandparents, and others who are impacted by the virus. This virus will be in our community until everyone is vaccinated. That is months away. So, now is the time to be responsible.

I am also more than disappointed that MAYB scheduled a very large basketball tournament in our community at this critical time. I have not found any indication that they sought the advice of our Health Department or our Health Officer. This Tournament will impact not only Sedgwick County but countless other communities.”

KSN reached out to the local Health Officer, Dr. Minns, who was not available for comment.