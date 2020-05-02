Sedgwick County confirms 418 positive cases of COVID-19, 207 cases recovered

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting its latest coronavirus numbers.

As of Saturday, the county is reporting 418 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 10 cases since Friday. The health department is reporting 207 total cases recovered and 12 deaths.

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count

Total COVID-19 Cases+ Total Recovered* Total Deaths 418 207 12

+There are two duplicates recorded in data from KDHE and other confirmed cases may not be reflected in KDHE numbers.

*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

The criteria for testing have been revised. Residents can be tested if they have at least two symptoms of COVID-19. There are no restrictions on age or underlying condition.

KDHE reports that more than 4,200 residents have been tested for COVID-19. The Sedgwick County Health Department has tested roughly one-fourth of those residents.

The Health Department is currently taking samples of residents who meet the criteria to be tested for the disease at no cost to residents. Residents are encouraged to call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1 if they think they should be tested for COVID-19. If residents have general questions about COVID-19 they should call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1. For up-to-date information, please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org.



Sedgwick County Updates

Current orders in place: Governor’s stay-at-home order is in place until May 3. The Governor announced a new Executive Order beginning May 4 which includes a first phase of re-opening businesses and organizations across the state. Please visit www.sedgwickcounty.org to view the latest order and guidelines for businesses and organizations. Yesterday, Commissioners decided to follow the Governor’s Order as is, so we ask that all questions and clarifications about the Order be directed to the Governor’s Office at (785) 368-8500. Do not call 9-1-1 if you have questions or concerns about the Executive Order.



Prevention Measures

Stay home

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Cover all coughs and sneezes

Maintain social distancing – keep six feet of space between you and others

Limit public gatherings to 10 people or less

Face Mask Guidance

KDHE notes that homemade masks may be another tool along with the above prevention measures to keep people from unknowingly spreading the virus.

Use this acronym when considering safe homemade mask use: Multi -layered, tightly-woven 100% Cotton. Use a thread count of 180 or higher. Don’t buy surgical or N95 masks. Avoid your face and remove it from behind. Never touch the front of the mask, and always remove it from behind your head. Scrap it if it’s damaged, soiled, or doesn’t fit. Make sure it’s breathable and fits snug. Don’t use it while it’s damp, wet, or dirty. Keep the mask and your hands clean. Wash your hands before you put the mask on/after you take it off. Wash or dispose the mask after every use.



Mental Health Support

· COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.

· Individuals may call (316) 660-1111 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

· They’ll receive resources, coping skill ideas, and encouragement to keep doing what they need to do to stay healthy, emotionally and physically.

· Residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis should call (316) 660-7500.

Donation Requests