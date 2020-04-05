Sedgwick County coronavirus cases increase to 108

BERLIN (AP) — Austria and the Czech Republic said Monday they plan to relax some restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus starting after Easter, getting ahead of their European counterparts as they announced proposals that would begin a slow return to normal life.

The Austrian government said it aims to allow shops shuttered because of the pandemic to reopen in phases beginning in just over a week. But Chancellor Sebastian Kurz cautioned that authorities could activate the “emergency brake” if infections accelerate once more.