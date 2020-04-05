Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now

Sedgwick County coronavirus cases increase to 108

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sedgwick County increased from 101 to 108 the health department announced on Sunday.

Sedgwick County COVID-19 Case Count

Total COVID-19 CasesTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
108211
*A person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.

Sedgwick County Health Department Update

  • Learn the difference between quarantine and isolation with this video produced by Sedgwick County.
  • Watch this video to learn the importance of being in quarantine.
  • Social distancing, good hand hygiene, staying home when ill are the best prevention methods.
  • As of noon today, April 5, KDHE reports that almost 800 residents have been tested for
    COVID-19 in Sedgwick County.
  • In the last two weeks, the Health Department has screened 764 people on the phone
    and taken samples from 166 residents who meet testing criteria in last two weeks.
  • The Health Department sampled 125 people by close of business Tuesday. 
  • As of 8 a.m. today, the Health Department had 9 appointments for sampling for COVID-19 testing, by appointment only.
  • If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it, they should call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.
  • COMCARE of Sedgwick County is offering a Support Line for individuals who may be experiencing an elevation in mental health symptoms.
  • For up-to-date information, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories