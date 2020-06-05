Sedgwick County DA’s Office announces default judgment against construction contractor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office stated Friday a default judgment in the amount of $38,198.29 was entered against Joey Bishop, a construction contractor, for engaging in deceptive and unconscionable acts. The matter was brought by the Office of the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division.

The District Attorney’s office alleged that Joey Bishop was not properly licensed, failed to pull permits, and failed to complete work or provide materials he was paid for. The Court found those failures to be deceptive and/or unconscionable under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

As part of the ruling, the Court ordered Bishop to pay the homeowner $7,988.23, pay $30,000.00 in civil penalties, and also to pay for court costs and fees.

The investigation was conducted by the Consumer Protection Division after receiving a complaint from the homeowner. The District Attorney reminds residents that contractors for many residential projects are required to be qualified and licensed by Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department (MABCD). Work may also require permits, inspections, and certificates of occupancy to ensure the work is safe and up to code. Some trades have additional duties, for example, roofers are required to register with the Attorney General’s Office.

The default judgment was filed on June 3 and signed by Judge Eric Commer.