SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an escaped juvenile, who they say might be injured and dangerous.

Leonard Crosby III (Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

According to Sedgwick County, 15-year-old Leonard Crosby III escaped custody while being taken from Olathe, Kansas, back to the Juvenile Detention Facility (JDF) on Friday, Feb. 3.

Sedgwick County says Crosby was restrained in handcuffs, a belly chain and shackles during transportation.

At 2 p.m., near Lincoln and Interstate 135, he kicked the window out of the transport van, breaking the glass and dislodging the door, according to Sedgwick County. He then fell out of the van and ran through traffic in the direction of Lincoln and Hydraulic.

Sedgwick County says Department of Corrections staff searched the area but could not find Crosby.

Law enforcement was notified, and the 18th Judicial Court issued an escapee warrant.

Sedgwick County is asking the public to call 911 with any information on Crosby’s whereabouts.

Sedgwick County describes Crosby as being five foot five inches tall, weighing 142 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left forearm that reads “Blessed” and another tattoo on his right forearm that reads “Christinia.”

According to Sedgwick County, Crosby was being housed in JDF after being charged with of aggravated assault and use of a weapon, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of marijuana and aggravated battery. He was due back in court later this February.

The Sedgwick County Department of Corrections says they have not had an escape from custody since 2008.

“An internal investigation into Crosby’s escape is underway, and appropriate measures will be taken to minimize the chance of this happening again in the future,” Sedgwick Couny said. “The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation into the criminal damage to property and escape from custody.”