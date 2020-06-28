Breaking News
Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms body found at Plainview Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Dispatch has confirmed that a body has been located at a local park.

The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. that a body was found with at least one visible stab wound at Plainview Park in southeast Wichita.

Law enforcement and first responders are currently investigating the scene. There are no suspects at this time.

KSN will bring you more on this story as details develop.

