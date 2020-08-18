Sedgwick County District Attorney and Kansas Secretary of State offices tweet about possible election scam calls

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office warned residents via Twitter Tuesday of a possible election-related scam that’s currently going on. The tweet is provided below.

The Sedgwick County Election Office has gotten calls from citizens who say someone named "Bill" is claiming to be from the Election Office and asks if the person wants to register to vote over the phone. It's a scam to get personal information from those who answer. — Sedgwick County DA (@SedgwickCoDA) August 18, 2020

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said the county will never directly contact people for voter registration.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office followed up Tuesday afternoon alerting Kansans of this same scam where an individual named Bill claiming to call from the election office is trying to get call receivers to register to vote over the phone. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office warned that this is scam where the caller is trying to get personal information from unsuspecting responders.

NOTICE: The Sedgwick County Election Office is receiving calls from residents reporting an individual named "Bill" claiming to be from the Election Office and trying to get them to register to vote over the phone. THIS IS A SCAM to get personal information from those who answer. — KS Sec. of State (@KansasSOS) August 18, 2020

To report any scam calls or fraudulent activity to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, click here.