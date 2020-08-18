Sedgwick County District Attorney and Kansas Secretary of State offices tweet about possible election scam calls

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office warned residents via Twitter Tuesday of a possible election-related scam that’s currently going on. The tweet is provided below.
The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office said the county will never directly contact people for voter registration.
The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office followed up Tuesday afternoon alerting Kansans of this same scam where an individual named Bill claiming to call from the election office is trying to get call receivers to register to vote over the phone. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office warned that this is scam where the caller is trying to get personal information from unsuspecting responders.
To report any scam calls or fraudulent activity to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, click here.