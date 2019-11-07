Sedgwick County District Attorney finds no KOMA violation by Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission

News

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:
Court gavel TRIPS_254839

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office has completed its review of a complaint filed November 4 by Senate President Susan Wagle, which alleged that the Supreme Court Nominating Commission violated the Kansas Open Meetings Act.

The complaint was filed with the Office of the Attorney General; however, because two of the three nominees forwarded by the Commission to the Governor are employed by the Attorney General, the Sedgwick County District Attorney agreed to independently handle the matter to avoid any conflict of interest.

The District Attorney today provided a report explaining his findings that no violation occurred. A copy of that report is available at http://bit.ly/2quIVFm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories