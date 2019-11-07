Sedgwick County District Attorney finds no KOMA violation by Kansas Supreme Court Nominating Commission

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office has completed its review of a complaint filed November 4 by Senate President Susan Wagle, which alleged that the Supreme Court Nominating Commission violated the Kansas Open Meetings Act.

The complaint was filed with the Office of the Attorney General; however, because two of the three nominees forwarded by the Commission to the Governor are employed by the Attorney General, the Sedgwick County District Attorney agreed to independently handle the matter to avoid any conflict of interest.

The District Attorney today provided a report explaining his findings that no violation occurred. A copy of that report is available at http://bit.ly/2quIVFm.